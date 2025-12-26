Silver prices soar 145% in 2025, breaking 45-year record
Silver just had its wildest year in decades—prices shot up 88%, jumping from $28.92 to $57.57 per ounce and smashing a record that stood for over 40 years.
The main reasons? Not enough silver to go around, and booming demand from tech like solar panels and electric cars.
Why is silver suddenly so hot?
For the fifth year straight, there's a big gap between how much silver is available and how much people want—this year's shortfall is around 115-120 million ounces.
Over the last four years, deficits have stacked up to a massive 700 million ounces.
Most of this demand (about 59%) comes from industries making solar panels and EVs.
What's happening with buyers and trading?
Retail interest has exploded—Canada Gold saw sales jump by 150% this December. People like Jay Moorer are buying physical silver (and double-checking it's real).
On the trading side, ETF options for silver are more active than they've been since 2021.
Still, some traders like Brent Donnelly are reminding folks to watch out for sudden ups and downs in this smaller market.