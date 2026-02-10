Modi government might sell 5% stake in BHEL for ₹4,500cr

The Indian government is planning to divest up to a 5% stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The floor price for the OFS is likely to be between ₹255 and ₹260 per share. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is currently seeking feedback from bankers on this proposed sale.

Financial impact Stake sale could generate ₹4,500cr for government The government's stake sale in BHEL through the OFS route could fetch around ₹4,500 crore. This move comes as part of the government's broader strategy to monetize its assets and generate revenue. The exact timeline for the stake sale and its final execution will depend on market conditions and investor response.

New contract BHEL receives ₹2,800cr order from BCGCL Earlier today, BHEL received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) for a project worth around ₹2,800 crore. The order is for the Syngas Purification Plant under the LSTK-2 package for BCGCL's coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. BCGCL is a joint venture between Coal India, which holds a 51% stake, and BHEL, which owns the remaining 49%.

