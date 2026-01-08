Modi meets Indian AI startups ahead of big global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with 12 Indian AI startups this Thursday to talk about how their work can help shape India's national goals. The group discussed everything from healthcare and engineering to making AI tools work in Indian languages—think speech-to-text, text-to-video, and even generative content tailored for domestic and global users.

What's the India AI Impact Summit? Happening February 19-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (with pre-events on Feb 18), this is a major global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

People from government, industry, academia, and international groups are expected to join, all focusing on how AI can be used for good—inclusive, responsible, and real-world impact.

What's actually happening at the summit? There'll be plenaries, startup showcases, policy talks, and five research casebooks showing off how AI is helping energy, healthcare, agriculture, education, and gender equality.

Big names like WHO and World Bank helped put these together.