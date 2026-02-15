PM to meet top global CEOs at AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet some 40 top CEOs, including OpenAI's Sam Altman , at the upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The high-profile gathering is expected to see discussions on India investment plans, AI strategies and roadmaps, employment generation potential, and government collaboration on AI adoption. Among those attending are Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan.

Financial expectations Microsoft announced $17.5bn investment in India last December The AI Impact Summit is expected to draw around $100 billion in investment commitments. Microsoft had last December announced a record $17.5 billion investment in India over four years, its largest-ever commitment in Asia. The move was aimed at expanding AI infrastructure, enhancing cloud capacity, and training millions of people in advanced digital skills.

International participation Leaders from 20 countries to attend Leaders from 20 countries, including Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Emmanuel Macron, and Pedro Sanchez, will be attending the summit at PM Modi's invitation. Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries as well as the UN Secretary General and senior officials of several international organizations will also participate. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the summit is based on three core "Sutras" - People, Planet, Progress.

