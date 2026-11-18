Moglix revenue up 8% to ₹6,129cr with ₹160cr net loss
Moglix, the B2B commerce platform, boosted its revenue by 8% in FY26 (year ended March 2026) to ₹6,129 crore.
But alongside that growth, losses also crept up: net loss reached ₹160 crore, a bit higher than in FY25 (year ended March 2025).
The company is gearing up for a public listing in 2027.
Moglix procurement ₹5,643cr, expenses ₹6,307cr
Most of Moglix's spending, almost 89%, went into procurement, which climbed to ₹5,643 crore. Total expenses hit ₹6,307 crore and employee costs also rose.
With rivals like Zetwerk (which just went public) and OfBusiness performing strongly in the B2B space, Moglix will need to tighten its game if it wants to stand out when it hits the stock market.