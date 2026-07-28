Mohammad Alhawi: UAE to boost India investments in AI logistics
The United Arab Emirates is set to step up investments in India, focusing on artificial intelligence, logistics, food security, and infrastructure.
This move was revealed by Mohammad Alhawi of the United Arab Emirates's Ministry of Investment at an event in Ahmedabad today.
The push aims to bring together the United Arab Emirates's financial muscle with India's talent and scale.
UAE invested $25.6B in India
Alhawi highlighted that the United Arab Emirates-India relationship is shifting from simple trade to deeper investment ties.
Since 2000, the United Arab Emirates has invested $25.6 billion in India, about 70% of all Gulf investments here.
Trade between the two countries has already crossed $100 billion, with a goal to hit $200 billion by 2032.
Both sides are also encouraging Indian companies to invest in the United Arab Emirates for even stronger economic links.