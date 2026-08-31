Mohit Joshi: Tech Mahindra untroubled by Google, backs organic growth
Business
Tech Mahindra's CEO Mohit Joshi says he's not worried about competition from Google or AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic.
He feels traditional IT services have cost structures and ways of working that big tech can't easily copy.
While others are buying up companies to grow fast, Tech Mahindra is sticking with organic growth and picking deals that actually make sense.
Tech Mahindra seeks steady profitable growth
Tech Mahindra is seeking to reverse its fortunes organically and focus on accelerating profitable deals.
The company wants steady growth and control over its own path, instead of chasing trends or quick wins.