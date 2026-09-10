Molbio Diagnostics jumps 20% to ₹1,509.70, nearly 87% above IPO
Business
Molbio Diagnostics just made waves on the stock market, with shares hitting ₹1,509.70 after a big 20% jump on Thursday, 10 September 2026.
That's a nearly 87% gain from its IPO price of ₹807 (pretty impressive for a company that only debuted in August and saw its IPO oversubscribed more than 70 times).
Truenat sales drive Q1 ₹52.74cr profit
What's fueling all this excitement?
Molbio posted a solid first-quarter profit of ₹52.74 crore (last year it was a loss), and total income of ₹411.48 crore thanks to booming sales of its Truenat test kits.
The company is using its IPO funds to ramp up research and manufacturing in Goa and Visakhapatnam, betting big on the Truenat platform to keep driving growth.