Molbio Diagnostics to list today at ₹927 after 70.26x subscription

Demand was sky-high from all types of investors, especially big institutions who subscribed 186.39 times their quota.

The money raised will help establish a research and development facility and Centre of Excellence through its subsidiary Bigtec, and to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for the company's manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam.

Known for its rapid disease testing tech (like Truenat), the company also posted revenue increased 41.7% in FY26; no wonder so many wanted in.