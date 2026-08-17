Molbio Diagnostics to list today at ₹927 after 70.26x subscription
Molbio Diagnostics is making its stock market debut today, with shares expected to list around ₹927 per share, 15% above the top end of its price range.
The IPO saw massive interest, getting oversubscribed 70.26 times as investors scrambled for a piece of the action.
Institutions subscribed 186.39x for Bigtec R&D
Demand was sky-high from all types of investors, especially big institutions who subscribed 186.39 times their quota.
The money raised will help establish a research and development facility and Centre of Excellence through its subsidiary Bigtec, and to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for the company's manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam.
Known for its rapid disease testing tech (like Truenat), the company also posted revenue increased 41.7% in FY26; no wonder so many wanted in.