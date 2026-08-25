Mondelez India pulls Cadbury claims and ads after FSSAI warning
Business
Mondelez India, the company behind Cadbury chocolates, has dropped its health and nutrient claims from packaging after being flagged by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The regulator said Mondelez quickly removed these claims and related ads from online stores to follow the rules.
FSSAI targets brands over confusing claims
This isn't just about Cadbury: FSSAI is pushing several major brands like Nestle India, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola India, and Amway India to clean up their packaging and ads.
Over 150 notices have gone out recently for false or confusing claims.
Companies are now updating their labels so what you see is actually what you get.