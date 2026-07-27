Moneycontrol summit spotlights deep tech funding jump and investor confidence

Sanjay Nekkanti (Dhruva Space) summed it up by saying India is now investing in tech that matters for its future, and the world's.

But founders also reminded everyone that deep tech takes time; they urged investors not to rush decisions or fall for FOMO.

Dr. Poulami Chaudhuri (Helex) was glad to see Indian support for gene therapy projects once thought impossible, while others stressed the importance of solving tough problems and reducing reliance on foreign tech.