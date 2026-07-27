Moneycontrol summit spotlights deep tech funding jump and investor confidence
At Moneycontrol's Rising Bharat Summit, founders revealed that deep tech startups (think hardware, space, biotech, and advanced manufacturing) are seeing a big jump in funding.
Thanks to government support and some inspiring success stories, investors are now way more confident about backing these ambitious ventures.
Founders urge patient deep tech investment
Sanjay Nekkanti (Dhruva Space) summed it up by saying India is now investing in tech that matters for its future, and the world's.
But founders also reminded everyone that deep tech takes time; they urged investors not to rush decisions or fall for FOMO.
Dr. Poulami Chaudhuri (Helex) was glad to see Indian support for gene therapy projects once thought impossible, while others stressed the importance of solving tough problems and reducing reliance on foreign tech.