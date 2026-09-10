MoneyGram launches digital Visa card in Colombia holding US dollars
MoneyGram just rolled out a digital Visa card in Colombia, letting users hold US dollar balances and spend them anywhere Visa works.
You sign up through the MoneyGram app, link your mobile wallet, and can pay online or in stores.
Plus, you can send money for local currency cash pickup at MoneyGram locations (pretty handy for anyone juggling digital and real-world payments).
Uses Circle's USDC , MGUUSD planned
The card starts off using Circle's USDC stablecoin, with plans to add MoneyGram's own MGUSD token set to follow.
A physical card with ATM access is coming later this year.
This move fits into the bigger picture: stablecoins are catching on fast, with over $1.1 billion in transactions last month alone.
MoneyGram's partnership with Stripe's Open USD initiative aims to share revenue with a consortium of backers, so this launch is a big step forward for digital finance fans.