Moneyview IPO oversubscribed 98.5 times for ₹1,000cr issue in 2026
Moneyview's IPO just wrapped up with a massive 98.5 times oversubscription, meaning demand for shares was way higher than supply.
Investors bid for 2,289.52 crore shares, making it one of the hottest ₹1,000 crore IPOs of 2026 alongside names like Bharat Coking Coal and Shiprocket.
Moneyview GMP hints 41% listing pop
Big players (QIBs) led the rush, subscribing 230 times their quota, while NIIs and retail investors also showed strong interest.
The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹342 crore; funds will go toward lending and boosting Moneyview's NBFC arm.
Shares are priced at ₹32-₹34 each, with a gray market premium hinting at a possible 41% pop on listing day, proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with allotment expected to finalize on Tuesday.