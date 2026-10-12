Moneyview shares up 93% in 7 sessions since listing
Business
Moneyview, a fintech company, saw its shares nearly double, up 93%, after seven trading sessions since listing.
The stock rose from ₹34 to ₹65.47, adding about ₹1,835 crore to the company's value in seven trading days.
The IPO was hugely popular too, oversubscribed by 102 times.
Moneyview: revenue loans profitability and cashflow
Moneyview connects users with banks and lenders and is riding the wave of digital credit adoption in India.
As they roll out more financial products, things like revenue growth and how many loans they dish out will matter most for keeping up this momentum.
Analysts say it's smart to keep an eye on profitability and cash flow as the company grows.