Moneyview stock climbs over 30% in month since IPO

Analysts point out that rising non-performing assets (NPAs), up from 0.94% to 2.74% between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026, are making some investors cautious.

Anuj Gupta says the high P/E ratio of 40 means the stock might need to cool off a bit, but he doesn't see major downside risk right now.

Sumeet Bagadia suggests holding on if you already own shares, with a stop-loss at ₹46, and thinks it could climb to ₹60 to ₹65 if things go well.