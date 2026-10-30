Moneyview stock climbs over 30% in month since IPO
Business
Moneyview's stock has shot up over 30% in just a month since its IPO.
It listed at a strong premium of over 91% to its ₹34 upper price band, opened at ₹52.59, dipped briefly to ₹49.84, and then settled near ₹51.50 as investors locked in profits after the big debut.
Analysts cite rising NPAs, mixed recommendations
Analysts point out that rising non-performing assets (NPAs), up from 0.94% to 2.74% between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026, are making some investors cautious.
Anuj Gupta says the high P/E ratio of 40 means the stock might need to cool off a bit, but he doesn't see major downside risk right now.
Sumeet Bagadia suggests holding on if you already own shares, with a stop-loss at ₹46, and thinks it could climb to ₹60 to ₹65 if things go well.