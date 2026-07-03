Monsoon shortfall pushes India's food inflation to 6% in FY27

CPI inflation projected at 5%

Overall inflation (CPI) is projected to edge up to 5%.

While the non-oil trade deficit has grown, India's services exports and foreign direct investment are on the rise: FDI inflows shot up by 66%, and remittances jumped 70% in April.

The RBI and the government are working to steady the rupee with tax breaks and incentives; it's expected to hover around ₹92 to ₹93 per dollar over FY27.