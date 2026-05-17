Your power bills in India might go up soon

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has proposed a hike in fixed monthly electricity charges, which could lead to an increase in household power bills in India . The move is aimed at helping power distribution companies (discoms) recover costs as more consumers turn to rooftop solar systems and industries increasingly rely on captive power generation. If implemented, this proposal would mean a larger portion of electricity bills would come as mandatory fixed charges.

Regulatory presentation Discoms' revenue vulnerability during low consumption periods The proposal, which will be presented before the Forum of Regulators, notes that discoms currently recover most of their fixed costs through per-unit electricity tariffs instead of assured monthly payments. This makes their revenues vulnerable during periods of low power consumption. The CEA also highlighted that expenses such as transmission infrastructure, employee salaries, network maintenance, and payments to electricity generators account for a significant portion (38-56%) of a utility's total costs.

Revenue impact Impact on discoms' earnings Despite the high costs, fixed monthly charges only account for about 9-20% of total revenue. The CEA also pointed out that industries and high-income households adopting rooftop solar, open-access systems, and captive power plants still rely on the grid for backup supply while buying less electricity from discoms. This has a negative impact on their earnings.

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