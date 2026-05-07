Moonshot AI hits $20 billion valuation after $2 billion raise
Business
Moonshot AI, a fast-growing Beijing startup, just raised a massive $2 billion in fresh funding, pushing its value past $20 billion.
The round was led by Meituan's venture arm and shows how much global investors are betting on Chinese AI companies to rival giants like OpenAI.
Moonshot AI posts $200 million ARR
Founded by former Tsinghua University professor Yang Zhilin, who previously worked at Meta and Google, Moonshot's value has skyrocketed in months—from $4.3 billion toward the end of last year to more than $20 billion now.
Its Kimi chatbot and enterprise AI tools helped annual recurring revenue top $200 million this April.
With local rivals like MiniMax and Zhipu AI also booming, China's homegrown AI scene is definitely heating up.