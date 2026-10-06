China's Moonshot AI is targeting $5B IPO in 2027

The upcoming IPO is one of the most awaited events in Hong Kong, where industry-driven fundraising is breaking new records.

Moonshot AI is considering raising up to $5 billion from this deal.

However, it remains unclear how tighter regulation of China's AI sector could impact its valuation or the timeline for the IPO.

This comes after regulators launched a data-security investigation into DeepSeek and Moonshot amid broader governance and safety concerns.