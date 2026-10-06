China's Moonshot AI is targeting $5B IPO in 2027
What's the story
Moonshot AI, a leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company, has completed its final private funding round at a whopping valuation of around $50 billion. The company is now gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in the first quarter of next year, according to Bloomberg. Moonshot is one of the biggest stars of China's AI scene, bursting onto the global stage in July with Kimi K3's launch.
Market expectations
Regulatory scrutiny and its implications
The upcoming IPO is one of the most awaited events in Hong Kong, where industry-driven fundraising is breaking new records.
Moonshot AI is considering raising up to $5 billion from this deal.
However, it remains unclear how tighter regulation of China's AI sector could impact its valuation or the timeline for the IPO.
This comes after regulators launched a data-security investigation into DeepSeek and Moonshot amid broader governance and safety concerns.
Financial progress
Rapid growth in valuation and revenue
Moonshot AI's valuation has been on a steady rise through multiple funding rounds, with its previous summer round valuing it at $31.5 billion.
The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR), a key indicator of future sales, is projected to double from the current $1 billion to $2 billion by December.
In June, the company achieved $300 million of ARR, Bloomberg reported earlier.
Strategic moves
IPO preparations and backing
The Beijing-based AI lab has appointed Bank of America as the overall coordinator for its IPO, along with sponsor banks China International Capital Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, and Goldman Sachs Group.
The company has confidentially filed for the IPO.
Founded in early 2023 by Yang Zhilin, a former Tsinghua University professor who previously worked at Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, Moonshot is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and 5Y Capital.