Moonshot AI plans Hong Kong IPO and could top $30B
Moonshot AI, a rising Chinese AI startup, is planning to go public in Hong Kong in the next six months.
The company's value could top $30 billion after its latest funding round, and its yearly revenue just jumped from $200 million in April to $300 million by June 2026; pretty impressive growth for such a young player.
Kimi K3 outperforms Anthropic's Opus 4.8
A big reason for Moonshot AI's momentum is its new open-weight AI model, Kimi K3.
Launched just this July, it packs a massive 2.8 trillion parameters and recently outperformed Anthropic's Opus 4.8 on major benchmarks, a first for any Chinese open-weight AI model, according to Artificial Analysis.
With heavyweights like CICC and Goldman Sachs in talks with Moonshot AI about its IPO plans, Moonshot AI is aiming to take on global rivals like DeepSeek and Z.AI head-on.