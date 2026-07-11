More than 17 million people file ITRs for FY 2025-26
Business
More than 17 million people have already filed their income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2025-26, according to the Income Tax Department.
With the July 31 deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 just around the corner, there's been a big spike: over one million returns were filed in a single day on Friday.
The rush is real, so if you haven't filed yet, now's a good time to get it done.
'Sahaj' ITR-1 covers up to 50L
ITR-1 (Sahaj) is for resident individuals making up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and small agricultural income (up to ₹5,000).
If you have capital gains or are part of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) with capital gains, but don't earn from business or profession, you'll need ITR-2 instead.