More than 17 million people file ITRs for FY 2025-26 Business Jul 11, 2026

More than 17 million people have already filed their income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2025-26, according to the Income Tax Department.

With the July 31 deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 just around the corner, there's been a big spike: over one million returns were filed in a single day on Friday.

The rush is real, so if you haven't filed yet, now's a good time to get it done.