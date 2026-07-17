More than 4,500 Google employees petition Pichai for layoff protections
More than 4,500 Google employees have signed a petition to CEO Sundar Pichai, asking for stronger layoff protections as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence.
Led by the Alphabet Workers Union, they want guaranteed severance pay, voluntary buyouts, paid leave options, and an end to performance quotas that could put jobs at risk.
Parul Koul says layoffs favor profits
Union president Parul Koul called out Google's recent layoffs as putting profits over people, "These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run."
With Google investing heavily in AI and trimming roles, especially in Cloud and management, employees are worried automation could threaten their jobs.
This push from workers reflects growing anxiety across tech companies like Meta and Oracle facing similar issues.