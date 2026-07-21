More than 4,500 Googlers petition Sundar Pichai for layoff protections
Business
More than 4,500 Googlers have signed a petition asking for better layoff protections, just as the company pours more resources into AI while cutting jobs.
The Alphabet Workers Union handed the petition straight to CEO Sundar Pichai, and nearly 100 employees rallied outside Google's campus, making this one of their biggest job security efforts yet.
Alphabet Workers Union demands severance, buyouts
The group wants severance pay counted as paid leave, voluntary buyout options, and fairer performance reviews (not forced rankings).
Union President Parul Koul summed it up: she feels Google is "profit being put over the people" even as its market value soars.
With tech layoffs everywhere and worries about AI taking over jobs, workers say predictable protections are more important than ever.