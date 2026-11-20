Morgan Stanley buys 147 million Anthropic shares as stock falls
Anthropic, the AI company, just hit a rough patch.
Their IPO underwriter, Morgan Stanley, used a "greenshoe option" to buy 147 million extra shares at the IPO price, usually done to keep prices steady after going public.
Instead, the stock was last down 11.5% on Friday at $86, even though it raised its total proceeds to about $93.5 billion.
Investors question Morgan Stanley's greenshoe timing
Morgan Stanley made this move while Anthropic's stock was still 17% above its IPO price and tech stocks overall were sliding.
Investors are now questioning why they acted so soon and if it was the right call.
Anthropic's earlier strong debut had sparked hope for other AI company IPOs, but this stumble is a reminder that tech listings can be unpredictable.