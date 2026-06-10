Morgan Stanley forecasts AI debt issuance reaching $570B by 2026
Business
Morgan Stanley just dropped a report saying AI-related debt issuance could hit $570 billion by 2026, more than double what it is now.
This surge comes as tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta pour massive cash into building out their AI infrastructure.
Big Tech spending $700B on upgrades
These companies are set to spend $700 billion on upgrades this year alone, possibly topping $1 trillion by 2027.
To keep up, they're getting creative, raising money through bonds in different currencies (not just US dollars) to attract more investors worldwide.
Meanwhile, chip makers are switching to shorter-term financing deals that get paid off faster, reflecting how quickly the tech world is changing.