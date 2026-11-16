Morgan Stanley sees BSE Sensex reaching 95,000 by December 2027
Morgan Stanley expects the BSE Sensex to reach 95,000 by December 2027, a 16% jump from where it is now (81,911 as of November 12, 2026).
If things go really well, they see it going up to a huge 105,000. But if things take a turn, their lowest estimate is 68,000.
Morgan Stanley optimistic on India-Focused sectors
The forecast is based on hopes for strong growth in India and steady global conditions.
Morgan Stanley says company earnings on the Sensex could grow 18.1% each year through FY29 if trends continue.
They're especially optimistic about financials, consumer spending, and industrial sectors, basically areas tied closely to India's economy, while being less keen on sectors that depend more on global markets.