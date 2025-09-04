Moschip jumps 19% as Modi talks up India's semiconductor potential
Moschip Technologies's stock shot up 19% to ₹229 on Thursday, riding the wave of India's big semiconductor push highlighted at the Semicon India 2025 Summit.
PM Modi talked up India's shot at a major slice of the $1 trillion global chip market, pointing to new infrastructure and strong policy support.
The government is now rolling out ISM 2.0—the next phase of its semiconductor mission—after already pulling in ₹1.5 lakh crore investments across 10 projects.
Moschip well-placed to benefit from India's semiconductor push
At the summit, Modi connected with global chip leaders, showing India means business in this space.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also praised India's design talent and growing tech workforce—good news for homegrown companies like Moschip.
The stock surge reflects investor confidence that Moschip is well-placed to benefit as India ramps up local chip production and aims for a bigger spot on the world stage.