Moschip jumps 19% as Modi talks up India's semiconductor potential Business Sep 04, 2025

Moschip Technologies's stock shot up 19% to ₹229 on Thursday, riding the wave of India's big semiconductor push highlighted at the Semicon India 2025 Summit.

PM Modi talked up India's shot at a major slice of the $1 trillion global chip market, pointing to new infrastructure and strong policy support.

The government is now rolling out ISM 2.0—the next phase of its semiconductor mission—after already pulling in ₹1.5 lakh crore investments across 10 projects.