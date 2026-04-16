MosChip to buy 73% stake in Vayavya Labs for ₹245.49cr

MosChip issues 50L+ shares at ₹192

MosChip is funding the buyout with a mix of cash and new shares, handing out over 50 lakh shares at ₹192 each.

Vayavya Labs, based in Belagavi since 2006, works on "Silicon-to-System" tech for industries like semiconductors and communications.

MosChip also plans to pick up the remaining 27% stake after March 2028, aiming to strengthen its spot in the engineering world.