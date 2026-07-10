Moshe Katri: AI moving to real-world use in Indian IT
AI is moving from test runs to real-world action in Indian IT companies, and it's expected to seriously boost growth over the next six to 12 months.
Moshe Katri from Wedbush Securities says big firms like TCS are already seeing more AI projects and hiring, even as they face some short-term revenue dips from becoming more efficient.
The upside? As more businesses adopt AI, it could jump from making up less than 10% of IT companies' revenue now to as much as 30%.
TCS reports strong AI-driven results
TCS just reported stronger-than-expected results, thanks to healthy new AI deals and growing teams.
Katri also pointed out that while global giants like Microsoft and Amazon are tough competition, scaling up services (not just building platforms) is where Indian IT can shine, just like during the cloud boom a decade ago.
Plus, there's steady demand for engineering R and D work, with companies across industries spending more on digital upgrades despite all the talk about AI replacing jobs.