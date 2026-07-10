Moshe Katri: AI moving to real-world use in Indian IT Business Jul 10, 2026

AI is moving from test runs to real-world action in Indian IT companies, and it's expected to seriously boost growth over the next six to 12 months.

Moshe Katri from Wedbush Securities says big firms like TCS are already seeing more AI projects and hiring, even as they face some short-term revenue dips from becoming more efficient.

The upside? As more businesses adopt AI, it could jump from making up less than 10% of IT companies' revenue now to as much as 30%.