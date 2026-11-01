Most central banks hold rates while Canada, Pakistan, Ukraine raise
Many central banks around the world kept interest rates unchanged this week, while Canada, Pakistan and Ukraine raised rates, mainly because energy prices are keeping inflation high.
The US and Europe might consider raising rates in December, but for now, things remain steady.
Meanwhile, the US economy is still buzzing thanks to strong spending and business investments.
Regions juggle growth and rising costs
In Europe, the European Central Bank held off on changes while dealing with high prices, and Christine Lagarde is due to step down in February 2027.
Over in North America, US manufacturing looks strong and Canada's recent rate hike is cooling its housing market.
Asia's seeing a tech-driven boom (hello, South Korea's AI chips!), Taiwan's economy is surging, Mexico's exports are up, and Egypt raised rates to tackle inflation from the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
Basically: lots of moving parts as everyone tries to balance growth with rising costs.