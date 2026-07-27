Air India, Modi government partner to promote Indian tourism globally
What's the story
The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India. The partnership is aimed at promoting India as a global tourism destination under the Incredible India campaign. The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and senior officials from MoT and Air India.
Strategic collaboration
MoU to leverage Air India's network
The MoU intends to leverage the Ministry's destination-promotion initiatives and Air India's expanding domestic and international network. This is aimed at increasing India's visibility among global travelers.
The non-commercial, non-binding, and non-exclusive agreement doesn't involve any financial commitment from either party.
Shekhawat said that Air India has been representing India on the world stage for nearly a century.
Growth potential
Joint promotional campaigns under 'Incredible India' brand
Shekhawat added that the collaboration is expected to strengthen India's tourism ecosystem while making travel more seamless for foreign visitors.
The agreement also proposes joint promotional campaigns under the 'Incredible India' brand and co-branded marketing initiatives across digital and offline platforms.
Air India will showcase tourism-related content across customer touchpoints, including in-flight entertainment systems, to familiarize international travelers with destinations across India.
New initiatives
Co-branded Visit India Pass for overseas visitors
The MoU also proposes the introduction of a co-branded Visit India Pass for overseas visitors and the exploration of stopover programs, designed to encourage transit passengers to spend time in India before continuing their journey.
Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said it is an honor to partner with the Ministry of Tourism as they expand their global presence.
Future prospects
Agreement valid for initial period of 2 years
The MoT and Air India will also jointly participate in international travel fairs, roadshows, familiarization trips, and other trade events to promote Indian tourism in key overseas markets.
They plan to work with state tourism boards and other stakeholders to highlight destinations across India.
The agreement will be valid for an initial period of two years and may be extended by another year with mutual consent.