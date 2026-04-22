Mother Dairy revenue rises 17% to ₹20,300 cr in fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) Business Apr 22, 2026

Mother Dairy just had a big year, with its revenue jumping 17% to ₹20,300 crore for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26).

The main drivers? More people are buying their milk products (up 11% in volume) and cooking oils.

Even with packaging costs rising by 20%, the company says there are no plans to hike milk prices.

Fun fact: they've doubled their turnover in just five years.