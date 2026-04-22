Mother Dairy revenue rises 17% to ₹20,300 cr in fiscal 2025-26 (FY26)
Mother Dairy just had a big year, with its revenue jumping 17% to ₹20,300 crore for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26).
The main drivers? More people are buying their milk products (up 11% in volume) and cooking oils.
Even with packaging costs rising by 20%, the company says there are no plans to hike milk prices.
Fun fact: they've doubled their turnover in just five years.
Mother Dairy plans ₹2,000 cr expansion
Looking ahead, Mother Dairy is investing ₹2,000 crore to open new plants across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
They're also seeing more action online: quick commerce now brings in 5% of their revenue as more customers order digitally.
The company is aiming for another strong year with a 20% growth target for fiscal 2026-27 (FY27).