GST 2.0: Mother Dairy products now cheaper up to ₹30

Mother Dairy has announced a price cut on its range of dairy products in India after the recent GST revision. The reduction, effective immediately, includes daily staples such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, as well as cheese. The price cut is between ₹2 and ₹30 depending on the product and pack size.

Products Toned milk and paneer prices The price cut by Mother Dairy is applicable on a variety of products. For instance, UHT toned milk (1-liter tetra pack) now costs ₹75 instead of ₹77. Similarly, UHT double-toned milk (450ml pouch) has been reduced to ₹32 from its earlier price of ₹33. Paneer prices have also been slashed with the 200g pack now costing ₹92 instead of ₹95, and the 400g pack at a reduced rate of ₹174 from its previous cost of ₹180.

Price adjustments Butter and cheese products Along with paneer, Mother Dairy has also slashed the prices of butter and cheese. The 500g pack of butter now costs ₹285 instead of ₹305, while the smaller 100g pack has been reduced to ₹58 from its previous price tag of ₹62. Cheese products have seen a major cut with cheese cubes (180g) now costing ₹135 instead of ₹145.