Anil Ambani's Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure bounce back 5%
Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, both part of Anil Ambani's group, saw their shares bounce back by up to 5% on Tuesday.
This little rally follows a rough patch—both stocks had dropped nearly 30% over the last three months and are still below their highs from May.
ED has alleged that Anil Ambani defrauded SBI
Looking at the bigger picture, Reliance Power is actually up 52% and Reliance Infrastructure is up 20% over the past year, helped by both companies turning profits in the June quarter after earlier losses.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Anil Ambani faces allegations from the Enforcement Directorate of defrauding SBI for over ₹2,900 crore—a charge he firmly denies, saying he has been "selectively singled out" over matters dating back more than a decade, when he served as a non-executive director at Reliance Communications.
Some banks have also tagged loans from another group company as "fraud," adding to the scrutiny around his businesses.