Anil Ambani's Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure bounce back 5%

ED has alleged that Anil Ambani defrauded SBI

Looking at the bigger picture, Reliance Power is actually up 52% and Reliance Infrastructure is up 20% over the past year, helped by both companies turning profits in the June quarter after earlier losses.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Anil Ambani faces allegations from the Enforcement Directorate of defrauding SBI for over ₹2,900 crore—a charge he firmly denies, saying he has been "selectively singled out" over matters dating back more than a decade, when he served as a non-executive director at Reliance Communications.

Some banks have also tagged loans from another group company as "fraud," adding to the scrutiny around his businesses.