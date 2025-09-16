Suzlon's major renewable energy boost with Tata Power partnership Business Sep 16, 2025

Suzlon just scored its largest order for the fiscal year 2026, teaming up with Tata Power Renewable Energy for an 838MW project—second only to their earlier deal with NTPC Green Energy.

This move is all about boosting reliable green energy through Tata Power's Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) program.