Suzlon's major renewable energy boost with Tata Power partnership
Business
Suzlon just scored its largest order for the fiscal year 2026, teaming up with Tata Power Renewable Energy for an 838MW project—second only to their earlier deal with NTPC Green Energy.
This move is all about boosting reliable green energy through Tata Power's Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) program.
Suzlon will install 266 new turbines
Suzlon will install 266 new turbines across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Each one packs a punch at 3.15MW.
It's the third big collaboration between these two companies in recent years, showing how homegrown partnerships are driving India's push for cleaner, more dependable power.