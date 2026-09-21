Motilal Oswal buy rating lifts Pine Labs shares to ₹196
Business
Pine Labs, a big name in India's digital payments world, saw its stock climb 2% to ₹196 on Monday.
The boost came after Motilal Oswal gave it a buy rating and set a target price of ₹250, pointing to Pine Labs's strong position and growth potential as more people go cashless.
Pine Labs payment platforms processed ₹17.2L/cr
Most of Pine Labs's money comes from its payment platforms, which handled an impressive ₹17.2 lakh crore across 740 crore transactions by FY26, serving over 10 lakh merchants.
Analysts expect their revenue to grow by about 24% each year through FY28, thanks to rising digital payments and new features like affordability options and gifting.