Motilal Oswal gives Campus Activewear buy rating, sets ₹290 target
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave Campus Activewear a thumbs up with a buy rating and set the target price at ₹290.
They're pretty upbeat about the company's future, expecting it to do well over the next few years.
Campus Activewear revenue 15% CAGR FY26-29E
Campus Activewear is aiming for steady growth by selling more shoes, launching premium products, and stepping into new areas like performance footwear.
They're also open to growing through brand partnerships or acquisitions if it helps margins.
Motilal Oswal expects solid financial gains ahead, with revenue projected to grow at ~15% CAGR over FY26-29E.