Motilal Oswal gives Suzlon Energy buy call with ₹65 target
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave Suzlon Energy a buy call with a target price of ₹65, even though the stock has dropped 31% in the last three months.
Right now, Suzlon is currently trading at 17.5x FY28E EPS, a 20% discount to its one-year fwd mean -1SD of 22x, which might catch the eye of bargain hunters.
Motilal Oswal forecasts Suzlon wind deliveries
Suzlon's earnings tend to pick up in the second half of the year (about 60% to 65% of its annual EBITDA usually come then).
Motilal Oswal expects things to get busier for Suzlon in late FY2027, with more wind energy deliveries planned.
Suzlon's earnings outlook could mean good news for investors willing to ride out some ups and downs.