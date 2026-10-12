Motilal Oswal gives VA Tech Wabag buy rating, ₹2,529 target
Motilal Oswal is feeling upbeat about VA Tech Wabag, giving it a buy rating and expecting the stock to climb up to 30%.
They've set a target price of ₹2,529 per share as of October 12, 2026.
This confidence comes from the company's hefty ₹20,000 crore order book and a strong pipeline that could drive revenue up by 20% in the next few years.
VA Tech Wabag APAT 28% CAGR
VA Tech Wabag is focusing on efficient project delivery, even in tough spots like West Asia, and has seen steady growth: revenue rose at a 7% CAGR and adjusted profit after tax (APAT) jumped at 28% CAGR from FY2021 to FY2026.
Looking ahead, profits are expected to keep growing fast.
With ₹1,000 crore net cash on hand and fresh international deals in Kuwait and the UAE, the company seems set on expanding globally while keeping its finances solid.