Motilal Oswal gives VA Tech Wabag buy rating, ₹2,529 target

Motilal Oswal is feeling upbeat about VA Tech Wabag, giving it a buy rating and expecting the stock to climb up to 30%.

They've set a target price of ₹2,529 per share as of October 12, 2026.

This confidence comes from the company's hefty ₹20,000 crore order book and a strong pipeline that could drive revenue up by 20% in the next few years.