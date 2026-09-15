Motilal Oswal keeps buy on Coforge, assigns ₹2,200 target

A KPMG audit found that important feedback about the board's performance wasn't shared with everyone.

Some reports were kept just between the chairman and NRC chairperson. It turns out the chairman's low performance rating was even hidden on purpose.

After this came to light, both Non-Executive Independent Chairman O. P. Bhatt and Independent Director and NRC Chairperson D. K. Singh stepped down earlier this month, and Vivek Sharma has stepped in as interim chairman.

Despite all this drama behind the scenes, analysts still see good growth ahead for Coforge.