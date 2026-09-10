Motilal Oswal keeps Lenskart buy, sets ₹800 price target
Business
Motilal Oswal thinks Lenskart's stock could reach ₹800, keeping its "Buy" rating after a nearly 70% jump since November 2025.
The boost is thanks to strong earnings and a big bump in profit estimates for FY28.
Lenskart store economics drive expansion
Lenskart's fast expansion comes from smart store economics: stores pay back in under 10 months and margins are solid at over 33%.
The brand is expected to reach about 4,500 stores across India by FY29, backed by steady cash flow even as it invests heavily.
Internationally, things are looking up too: despite spending more on marketing, global stores posted better-than-expected profits.
Between FY26 and FY29, Lenskart expects revenue to grow by 27% each year, with profits rising even faster.