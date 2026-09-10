Motilal Oswal keeps Lenskart buy, sets ₹800 price target

Lenskart's fast expansion comes from smart store economics: stores pay back in under 10 months and margins are solid at over 33%.

The brand is expected to reach about 4,500 stores across India by FY29, backed by steady cash flow even as it invests heavily.

Internationally, things are looking up too: despite spending more on marketing, global stores posted better-than-expected profits.

Between FY26 and FY29, Lenskart expects revenue to grow by 27% each year, with profits rising even faster.