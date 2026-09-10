Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on Coforge, sets ₹2,200 target
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave Coforge a thumbs up, sticking with its "buy" rating and setting a target price of ₹2,200.
That's about 19% higher than today's price, showing it's pretty optimistic about where the company's headed.
Coforge names Vivek Sharma interim chair
Coforge's stock has jumped over the past year.
On the leadership front, Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairman O.P. Bhatt stepped down after an audit flagged issues in board evaluations; Vivek Sharma is stepping in as Interim Chairperson until January 2027.