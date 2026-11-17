Motilal Oswal rates Kaynes Technologies a buy at ₹3,820 target
Motilal Oswal is recommending Kaynes Technologies as a "buy," setting a fresh target price of ₹3,820, even though EBITDA declined 16% YoY in 2Q, mostly because the smart meter business took a big hit.
Still, they see strong potential ahead for the company.
Kaynes Technologies targets cash positive FY27
Kaynes managed a 4% revenue bump in Q2, fueled by automotive, aerospace, railways, and IoT growth, though industrials and medical lagged behind.
The company is now leaving its smart metering services to improve cash flow and is aiming to be cash-positive by the end of FY27.
Motilal Oswal also cut its FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 28%/22%.