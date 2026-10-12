Motilal Oswal rates Piramal Finance buy with ₹2,480 target
Motilal Oswal just rated Piramal Finance a buy, setting a target price of ₹2,480.
The call comes after the company posted some impressive numbers: a 44% jump in retail disbursements (now at ₹12,500 crore for Q1 FY27) and a 25% boost in assets under management.
Basically, they're on track to hit their ambitious growth goals in FY27.
Piramal Finance 98% growth AUM
Piramal Finance has shifted almost entirely to growth-focused lending: 98% of its portfolio now is growth AUM, complemented by housing and LAP, MFI, and deeper cross-sell.
They're also tapping into their six million customers by cross-selling products, which now brings in ~28-29% of business volumes.
This smart mix is creating an opportunity to grow the franchise with lower customer-acquisition costs and potentially better credit outcomes.