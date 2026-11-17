Motilal Oswal recommends a buy on Ashok Leyland at ₹195
Motilal Oswal is recommending a buy on Ashok Leyland shares, aiming for a target price of ₹195.
The call comes after the company posted strong Q2 FY2027 results: profits hit ₹8.7 billion, beating expectations by 6%.
Even with higher commodity costs squeezing margins a bit, earnings still outperformed estimates.
Ashok Leyland volumes 11%/9% FY2027/28
Ashok Leyland's commercial vehicle business is holding up well despite cost pressures, showing solid growth this year.
Looking ahead, the company is expected to grow volumes by 11% in FY2027 and 9% in FY2028.
With smart investments beyond just trucks and tight control over spending, analysts believe Ashok Leyland is set up for steady long-term gains.