Motilal Oswal recommends buy on Poonawalla Fincorp, target ₹600
Motilal Oswal is recommending a buy on Poonawalla Fincorp, setting a target price of ₹600.
The big reason? The company's move into new areas like digital personal loans, gold loans, consumer durable financing, and education loans, which now make up over a quarter of its total disbursements in 2QFY27.
This fresh approach is driving solid growth and catching investors' attention.
Poonawalla Fincorp diversifying, AUM 44% FY28
Poonawalla Fincorp has been on a roll: Motilal Oswal expects AUM to keep climbing at 44% annually through FY28, with the company transitioning toward a more diversified lending franchise and new businesses gaining traction.