Motilal Oswal recommends Tata Steel at ₹190 after ₹28,000cr sale
Motilal Oswal is recommending Tata Steel as a buy, aiming for a price of ₹190.
This comes after Tata Steel made some bold moves: selling its steel tubes and colors businesses to APL Apollo Tubes for ₹28,000 crore, and planning to pick up a 26% stake in APL Apollo through an open offer.
Tata Steel targets 53% downstream integration
With these deals, Tata Steel wants to boost its downstream integration from 35% to 53%, tapping into APL Apollo's wide product range and distribution network.
The goal? To get stronger in the market and set itself up for more growth ahead.