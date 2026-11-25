Motilal Oswal recommends Ventive Hospitality, ₹700 target, luxury expansion focus
Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about Ventive Hospitality, recommending its shares with a target price of ₹700.
The company's big plans? Focusing on expanding its luxury hospitality portfolio through organic development, promoter-group ROFO assets, and third-party acquisitions, aiming to make a mark in the premium hotel scene.
Ventive expanding hotels, Motilal Oswal optimistic
Ventive wants to boost its luxury hotel game by building new properties and picking up assets.
Motilal Oswal is sticking with its upbeat forecast for the next few years.