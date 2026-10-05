Motilal Oswal sets ₹1,800 target for Molbio Diagnostics citing Truenat
Business
Thinking about investing? Motilal Oswal just gave Molbio Diagnostics a thumbs up, setting a target price of ₹1,800.
Their main reason: Molbio's Truenat platform makes quick disease testing possible almost anywhere, without fancy lab setups.
Molbio expects ₹27B revenue by FY2029
Molbio already has over 12,500 Truenat devices running in 90+ countries and can test for 30 diseases.
The company is tapping into a $9.3 billion global market that's growing fast.
Looking ahead, they're expanding into digital pathology and new test kits, expecting their revenue to jump to ₹27 billion by FY 2029, with profits set to grow even faster.