Motilal Oswal sets ₹2,470 Piramal Finance target citing AI
Motilal Oswal is telling investors to check out Piramal Finance, setting a target price of ₹2,470 per share in its research report dated November 21, 2026.
Their big reason? Piramal's smart use of artificial intelligence (AI) across all business functions, including Sales, Credit, and Collections, which could mean stronger growth and profits ahead.
Piramal Finance AUM hits 1.1 trillion
Over the last 4.5 years, Piramal Finance has shifted from wholesale lending to becoming a major retail nonbanking financial company (NBFC).
By September 2026, their assets under management jumped nearly five times to ₹1.1 trillion, with most of that coming from retail customers.
Looking forward, Motilal Oswal estimates an AUM CAGR of ~28% and a PAT CAGR of ~48% over FY26-FY28, as they focus on turning investments into steady returns.