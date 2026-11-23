Over the last 4.5 years, Piramal Finance has shifted from wholesale lending to becoming a major retail nonbanking financial company (NBFC).

By September 2026, their assets under management jumped nearly five times to ₹1.1 trillion, with most of that coming from retail customers.

Looking forward, Motilal Oswal estimates an AUM CAGR of ~28% and a PAT CAGR of ~48% over FY26-FY28, as they focus on turning investments into steady returns.